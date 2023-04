News From Law.com

Changes to how the high court is publishing preliminary prints of opinions is welcome news to practitioners, but the backlog of slip opinions may create problems for the uninitiated. Plus: Monday's orders offered no new grants, but a dissent offered by the court's liberal wing argued its refusal to take up a death penalty case was a misinterpretation of precedent.

