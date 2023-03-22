Supreme Court Brief: International Trademark Confusion | New...

News From Law.com

Justices seemed likely to reverse in an appeal to one of the largest Lanham Act awards ever, with concerns about the international impact high. A new litigation trend might be on the horizon after SCOTUS cleared the path for monetary damages against public schools who fail to accommodate students with disabilities in a new opinion Tuesday. And the justices appeared divided in their first argument to wrestle with implications of cryptocurrency. in an issue that has split the circuits.

March 22, 2023, 6:30 AM

