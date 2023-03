News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up a case on "testers" under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Also, Justice Neil Gorsuch issued a dissent in attorney Steven Donziger's appeal. Plus, the high court heard oral arguments in an IP dispute that bounced around the lower courts for years. But the fact-focused hearing left court watchers weary of a highly beneficial outcome.

March 28, 2023, 6:30 AM

