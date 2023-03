News From Law.com

As law firms and lawyers alike see the legal industry transform to be more inclusive, some female partners in South Florida have leaned on support systems within their firms and among each other. Even amid the recent politicization of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, many firms have been pushing for those efforts with results translating into more women in leadership roles, which continue to encourage women to aim high.

March 15, 2023, 11:40 AM