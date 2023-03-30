New Suit - Contract

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Superprod, a European production company that develops and produces animated and live-action television series for platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Disney and others. The suit accuses Netflix of unilaterally terminating a development agreement in which it would finance an animated motion picture project know as, 'The Cat Burglar.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02346, Superprod v. Netflix Worldwide Entertainment, LLC et al.

Technology

March 30, 2023, 4:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Superprod

Plaintiffs

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro

defendants

Does 1- 10, Inclusive

Netflix Worldwide Entertainment, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract