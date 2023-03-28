New Suit - Trademark

Greenberg Traurig filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of financial services platform Supermoney LLC. The suit pursues claims against Snapcommerce Technologies Inc. d/b/a Super and Snapmoney Inc. d/b/a Supercash for their ongoing use of the 'SuperMoney' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01438, Supermoney LLC v. Snapcommerce Technologies, Inc. d/b/a Super et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Supermoney LLC

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Snapcommerce Technologies, Inc. d/b/a Super

Snapmoney, Inc. d/b/a Supercash

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims