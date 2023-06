New Suit - Contract

Navistar Inc. was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The case was brought by attorney Timothy D. Barrow on behalf of Superior Towing and Transport. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03417, Superior Towing And Transport, LLC v. Navistar, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 23, 2023, 2:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Superior Towing And Transport, LLC

Plaintiffs

Grist Mill Square

defendants

Navistar, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract