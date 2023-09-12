Who Got The Work

David E. Fink and Sharoni S. Finkelstein of Venable and Leo A. Bautista of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to defend Lucasfilm, a Disney company, and C.C Filson Co., respectively, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit in relation to 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' The complaint, filed July 19 in California Northern District Court by Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae on behalf of Superior Tech LLC, accuses the defendants of unlawfully using the plaintiff's 'geologist pack' throughout the film and in promotional trailers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-03581, Superior Tech, LLC dba Frost River v. C.C Filson, Co. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 12, 2023, 7:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Superior Tech, LLC dba Frost River

Plaintiffs

Haight

Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & Mcrae LLP

defendants

Lucasfilm, Ltd., LLC

C.C Filson, Co.

defendant counsels

Venable

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims