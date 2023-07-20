New Suit - Trademark

Lucasfilm, a Disney company, and C.C Filson Co. were slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court in relation to 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' The court action, brought by Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae on behalf of Superior Tech LLC, accuses the defendants of unlawfully using the plaintiff's 'geologist pack' throughout the film and in promotional trailers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03581, Superior Tech, LLC dba Frost River v. C.C Filson, Co. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 20, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Superior Tech, LLC dba Frost River

Plaintiffs

Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & Mcrae LLP

defendants

Lucasfilm, Ltd., LLC

C.C Filson, Co.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims