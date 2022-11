New Suit - Contract

Superior Plus Energy Services filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ryff 13 LLC and other defendants on Tuesday in New Hampshire District Court. The suit, brought by Verrill Dana, seeks specific performance of a real estate sale under an asset purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00530, Superior Plus Energy Services Inc. v. Ryff 13 LLC et al.

Real Estate

November 22, 2022, 6:22 PM