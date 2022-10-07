New Suit - Defamation and Contract

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard filed a defamation and breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of Superior Performers d/b/a National Agents Alliance, a trainer and recruiter of insurance agents. The suit takes aim at two former contractors for allegedly disparaging National Agents Alliance as a means of renegotiating their contracts and obtaining large payments to which they are not entitled. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00850, Superior Performers, LLC v. Carey et al.

Business Services

October 07, 2022, 12:22 PM