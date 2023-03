New Suit - Contract

The U.S. government was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The suit, which is sealed, was brought by Crowell & Moring on behalf of wholesale optical lab Superior Optical Labs Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-00402, Superior Optical Labs, Inc. v. USA.

Government

March 24, 2023, 6:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Superior Optical Labs, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Crowell & Moring

defendants

USA

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract