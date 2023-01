New Suit

Granite State Insurance. an AIG company, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, for business loss claims due to a winter storm, was brought by Phenix & Crump on behalf of Superior Outfitters. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00010, Superior Firearms of Texas, LLC d/b/a Superior Outfitters v. Granite State Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 1:45 PM