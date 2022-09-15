New Suit - Trade Secrets

Keating, Muething & Klekamp filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of industrial cleaning service provider Superior Environmental Solutions LLC. The complaint brings claims against former Superior Environmental account manager Tim Napier and Caldwell Environmental Inc., for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary business information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01816, Superior Environmental Solutions, LLC v. Napier et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

