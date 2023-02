News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Superior Court vacated $10,000 in sanctions for an attorney's "boorish" behavior, finding the attorney couldn't have violated any Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct when not acting as in his capacity as an attorney. But, in a separate ruling, the appeals court upheld a more than $744,000 jury verdict against the attorney and one of his clients in a wrongful use of civil proceedings case.

February 16, 2023, 1:22 PM