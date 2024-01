News From Law.com

A recent decision from the Pennsylvania Superior Court marked a win for business defendants in the wake of a high court ruling that dealt a blow to their ability to challenge a plaintiff's choice of venue. The Superior Court's Jan. 12 opinion in Watson v. Baby Trend established that the analysis of where a company does regular business should not include sales of the company's products made by big-box stores like Target or Walmart.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 16, 2024, 3:52 PM

nature of claim: /