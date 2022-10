News From Law.com

In an opinion made public Wednesday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis found the fraudulent transfer claim Verizon settled with FairPoint Communications qualified as a securities claim brought derivatively on behalf of former Verizon subsidiary Spinco. That allowed Verizon to recover about $120 million for its defense and settlement costs, plus $40 million or more in prejudgment interest.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 3:02 PM