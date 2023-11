News From Law.com

A methadone clinic cannot be sued for a fatal car accident caused by an intoxicated patient, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled Tuesday. The court held in its precedential opinion that the clinic did not owe a duty to plaintiff Joseph Cummins, who died when he was struck by a car driven by one of the clinic's patients. The three-judge panel determined that the public interest would not be served by imposing a duty on RHJ Medical Center Inc.

