Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Daniel McCaffery is set to run for the vacant seat on the state Supreme Court. Thomas Duffy, a partner at Duffy and Fulginiti in Philadelphia, said he will assume the role as McCaffery's Supreme Court campaign chair. He said the judge is the first to announced his candidacy for the seat on the state's highest bench. "I really do think he's the real deal," Duffy said. "He will be a great addition to the Supreme Court."

Government

November 18, 2022, 11:29 AM