New Suit - Trade Secrets

Coca-Cola was hit with a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Cahill Gordon & Reindel and McIntyre Thanasides on behalf of SuperCooler Technologies Inc., maker of advanced cooling technologies that allow room-temperature canned or bottle beverages to be cooled to near or below freezing in a matter of seconds. The suit contends that Coke misappropriated SuperCooler's trade secret and confidential information for its benefit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00187, SuperCooler Technologies, Inc. v. The Coca Cola Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 02, 2023, 7:41 AM