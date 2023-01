Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Limnexus LLP on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to California Central District Court. The suit, over the repayment of over $190,000 in fraudulent transfers, was filed by Greenblatt Loveridge on behalf of Superclinics USA Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00699, Superclinics USA, Inc. v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.