Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchalter on Wednesday removed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Fischbach & Fischbach on behalf of Superama Corporation Inc. d/b/a USA Sumo, accuses the defendants of copying, editing down and broadcasting the 2018 US Sumo Open throughout Japan without permission or authorization. The case is 2:23-cv-02579, Superama Corporation, Inc., d/b/a USA Sumo v. Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 06, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Superama Corporation, Inc., d/b/a USA Sumo

defendants

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.

defendant counsels

Buchalter

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims