Super-Stringent State Health Privacy Law May Spark Similar S...

The nation's most-stringent state law to protect personal health data begins to take effect on March 31, affecting countless businesses that do business in Washington state. Washington state's "My Health My Data Act" is loaded with potential data traps for companies that collect, process, share or sell consumer health data—even the kind of data that may not explicitly appear to be so specific as to be relevant. Companies that haven't regarded themselves as keepers of health data may be implicated.

March 13, 2024, 10:48 AM

