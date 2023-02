New Suit - Contract

Super 8 Worldwide filed a franchise lawsuit against Mahaganapati LLC and other defendants on Friday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid franchise fees, was filed by Duggan Bertsch. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01065, Super 8 Worldwide Inc. v. Mahaganapati LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 17, 2023, 6:47 PM