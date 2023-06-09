New Suit - Contract

DLA Piper filed a breach-of-guaranty lawsuit on behalf of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and subsidiary Super 8 Worldwide in New Jersey District Court on Friday. The complaint seeks a declaration that Northland Hotel Inc. and other defendants are obligated to indemnify the plaintiffs in multiple underlying lawsuits pertaining to human trafficking. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03163, Super 8 Worldwide Inc. v. Northland Hotel Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 09, 2023, 1:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Super 8 Worldwide, Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

defendants

Jui J. Lin

Ming Li Lin

Northland Hotel, Inc.

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute