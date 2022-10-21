New Suit - Class Action

National Grid and Niagara Mohawk Power were hit with a class action on Thursday in New York Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kirby McInerney on behalf of Sunvestment Energy and Saranac Lake Community Solar, accuses the defendants of charging an illegal pass-through income tax to energy providers based on power grid upgrades necessary for interconnecting the plaintiffs' projects. According to the complaint, the upgrades are tax-exempt capital contributions, and the pass-through charge is an attempt to drive the plaintiffs out of business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01085, Sunvestment Energy Group NY 64 LLC et al. v. National Grid USA Services Co. Inc. et al.

Energy

October 21, 2022, 12:17 PM