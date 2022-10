New Suit - Contract

Archer & Greiner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Suntuity Solar Limited Liability Company. The suit pursues claims against Solare Power for allegedly restricting Suntuity from accessing Solare's books and records in accordance with an executed management agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06119, Suntuity Solar Limited Liability Company v. Solare Power, LLC.

Renewable Energy

October 18, 2022, 5:27 AM