New Suit - Contract

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of SunTree Snack Foods LLC. The suit, targeting Atlantix Commodities LLC, contends that the cashews purchased from Atlantix contained pieces of glass, which resulted in SunTree implementing a recall of SunTree products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00111, Suntree Snack Foods LLC v. Atlantix Commodities LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 20, 2023, 10:26 AM