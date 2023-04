New Suit - Trade Secrets

Thompson Hine filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of SunTerra Logistics LLC. The complaint pursues claims against former SunTerra employees Kimberly Douglas, Nick Monroe and Kyle VanFrank, who allegedly stole clients from the plaintiff after moving to a competing company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00232, SunTerra Logistics LLC v. Monroe et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 26, 2023, 6:20 PM

