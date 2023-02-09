New Suit - Trademark

Sheppard Mullin filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Sunteck/TTS Integration, a member of the MODE Global family, a transportation and logistics organization. The suit pursues claims against Sunteck Transportation Inc. for its ongoing use of the 'Sunteck' and 'Suntecktts' marks in operating a competing transportation business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00282, Sunteck/Tts Integration, LLC v. Sunteck Transportation, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 09, 2023, 4:44 AM