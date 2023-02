Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AssuredPartners to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by Tonkon Torp LLP on behalf of Sunshine Retirement Living. The case is 3:23-cv-00241, Sunshine Retirement Living LLC v. AssuredPartners of Oregon, LLC.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 6:03 PM