New Suit

Reed Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Sunset Harbour Yacht Club Inc. The suit accuses Continental Casualty Company of failing to indemnify Sunset Harbour for a final arbitration award. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23420, Sunset Harbour Yacht Club, Inc. v. Continental Casualty Company.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 3:57 PM