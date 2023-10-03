Sunscreen Class Actions: Law Firms Set Sights on 2nd Manufac...

News From Law.com

Dovel & Luner and Izard, Kindall & Raabe filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Connecticut against the manufacturer of Banana Boat sunscreen. They alleged—in the suit by a California named plaintiff—that the lotion labeled "faces" is more expensive, but uses the same formula as the regular Sport Ultra variety. The law firms filed a similar case against Beiersdorf Inc., which manufactures "Coppertone Sport Mineral" sunscreen. Beiersdorf also labels a smaller and more expensive bottle as "face" lotion, but it does not contain anything different from the standard sport mineral bottle, according to allegations filed in court documents.

October 03, 2023, 6:14 PM

