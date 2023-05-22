Lawyers at Riker Danzig on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Easy Financial, Old Republic and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Davidoff Hutcher & Citron on behalf of Sunrise NPL, accuses the defendants of selling mortgages to the plaintiff which were in default; according to the complaint, Easy's principal Benjamin Donel concealed the defaults by making disguised 'interest' payments out of his own pocket. The case is 1:23-cv-02761, Sunrise NPL LLC v. Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
May 22, 2023, 5:01 PM