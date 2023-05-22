Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Riker Danzig on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Easy Financial, Old Republic and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Davidoff Hutcher & Citron on behalf of Sunrise NPL, accuses the defendants of selling mortgages to the plaintiff which were in default; according to the complaint, Easy's principal Benjamin Donel concealed the defaults by making disguised 'interest' payments out of his own pocket. The case is 1:23-cv-02761, Sunrise NPL LLC v. Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Sunrise Npl, LLC

Plaintiffs

Davidoff Hutcher Citron

defendants

Old Republic National Title Insurance Company

Benjamin Donel

Easy Financial LLC

Manasquan Bank

Nnmt, LLC

Pacific Global Fund LLC

Real Care LLC

defendant counsels

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute