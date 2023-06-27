New Suit - ERISA

Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Polsinelli and Bailey Kennedy on behalf of MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00992, Sunrise MountainView Hospital Inc. et al. v. Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia Inc.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Southern Hills Medical Center, LLC

Sunrise MountainView Hospital, Inc. dba MountainView Hospital

Bailey Kennedy

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute