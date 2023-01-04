New Suit - ERISA

Holland & Hart and Bracewell filed an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The complaint pursues claims against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan for allegedly failing to properly reimburse Sunrise for medically necessary healthcare services provided to three individuals covered by Blue Cross. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00008, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, LLC v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan.

Health Care

January 04, 2023, 4:28 AM