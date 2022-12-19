Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ray Quinney & Nebeker and Jolley Urga Woodbury & Holthus on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AdvancedMD, a medical billing and records management company, to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Hurtik Law & Associates on behalf of Sunrise Health Clinics, accuses the defendant of negligent billing practices, resulting in three office closures, an IRS property levy and roughly $400,000 in unpaid claims. The case is 2:22-cv-02096, Sunrise Health Clinics LLC v. AdvancedMD Inc.

Health Care

December 19, 2022, 7:36 PM