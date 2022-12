Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw and MBK Chapman on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Vehicle Protection Specialists and Daniel Laurent to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices under a master agreement for the sale of vehicle service contracts, was filed by Allen Law on behalf of SunPath Funding. The case is 1:22-cv-12153, SunPath Funding LLC v. Vehicle Protection Specialists LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 19, 2022, 5:08 PM