Sunoco has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution of a $155 million damages award while it pursues its high court appeal. Clement & Murphy partner Paul Clement, in an emergency application for a stay or an injunction, told the justices that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit was wrong when it dismissed the company's appeal on the ground that it failed to establish jurisdiction.

District of Columbia

August 30, 2022, 2:38 PM