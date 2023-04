New Suit - Contract

Baker Botts filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Sunnova Energy Corp., a residential solar company. The complaint targets Vision Solar for alleged nonpayment of invoices. The case is 1:23-cv-00435, Sunnova Energy Corporation v. Vision Solar LLC.

Renewable Energy

April 19, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Sunnova Energy Corporation

Plaintiffs

Baker Botts

defendants

Vision Solar LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract