New Suit - Trademark

Baker Botts filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of residential energy service provider Sunnova Energy Corp. The suit contends that China-based solar energy provider Sunova Solar Technology Co. Ltd.'s 'Sunova' mark it strikingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Sunnova' mark, 'merely removing one letter, n.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05325, Sunnova Energy Corporation v. Sunova Solar Technology Co., Ltd. et al.

Energy

September 20, 2022, 6:52 AM