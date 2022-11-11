Sunk Costs: UK Unlikely to Ditch Court CMS Tool That Spurred...

News From Law.com

When it comes to legal technology, those in charge of procuring it are too often not the same as those who are supposed to be using it. In 68 criminal courts across England and Wales, that divide resulted in a nine-day strike, which ran from Oct. 22-30. The protesters were legal advisers and court associates unhappy with the introduction of a new cloud-based case management system, His Majesty's Courts and Tribunal Services (HMCTS) Common Platform, that was introduced into their tech stack over the span of the last two years.

November 11, 2022, 10:54 AM