New Suit

Fox Rothschild and the Hindu American Foundation filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court against the chancellor and trustees of California State University. The complaint claims that the campus anti-discrimination policy targets members of the Hindu religion by including 'caste' as a protected category in the interim policy. The court action was brought on behalf of Hindu professors of Indian descent at the university. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07550, Sunil Kumar, Ph. D. et al v. Dr. Jolene Koester, in her official capacity as Chancellor of California State University, et al.

Education

October 17, 2022, 7:55 PM