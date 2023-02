Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Modrall Sperling Roehl Harris & Sisk on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walgreens to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Christopher D. Lee on behalf of Edith Suniga, who allegedly suffered injuries due to a misfilled prescription. The case is 1:23-cv-00098, Suniga v. Walgreen Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 02, 2023, 8:52 PM