Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoll Keenon Ogden on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Old National Bank to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, brought by a pro se plaintiff, accuses Old Notional of racial discrimination by not approving a $3 million real estate loan. According to the suit, the loan was denied due to certain rental rate numbers allegedly being 'inaccurate.' The case is 4:23-cv-00105, Sung v. Old National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 21, 2023, 4:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Sung

defendants

Old National Bank

defendant counsels

Stoll Keenon Ogden

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act