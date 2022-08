New Suit - Patent

ADT Inc., a security alarm company headquartered in Florida, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Kent & Risley on behalf of Sunflower Licensing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00902, Sunflower Licensing LLC v. ADT LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 31, 2022, 6:44 PM