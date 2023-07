Removed To Federal Court

Aramsco Inc. and Striping Service and Supply on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Dolley Law on behalf of a former employee who alleges that the defendants failed to pay sales commissions owed to him after his termination. The defendants are represented by Husch Blackwell. The case is 4:23-cv-00507, Sunderman v. Striping Service and Supply, LLC et al.

Missouri

July 20, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jared Sunderman

Plaintiffs

Dolley Law, LLC

defendants

Aramsco, Inc.

Striping Service and Supply, LLC

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract