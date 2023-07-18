New Suit - Consumer Class Action

PharmaCare Laboratories and PharmaCare U.S. were hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Southern District Court over their 'Sambucol' line of black elderberry immunity products, including syrups, chewables and drink powders. The suit alleges that the defendants' claim that the products were 'developed by a world-renowned virologist' is false because the extract developed by the virologist-in-question Madeleine Mumcuoglu contained elderberry lectins, yet the 'Sambucol' products contain no lectins. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01318, Sunderland et al. v. PharmaCare U.S. Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 18, 2023, 6:05 PM

Benjamin Binder

Linda Sunderland

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

PharmaCare Laboratories Pty Ltd.

PharmaCare U.S., Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct