New Suit - Employment

Church & Dwight Co. was sued for employment discrimination on Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court under the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act. The suit was filed by Weisberg Cummings on behalf of an applicant who was allegedly denied a job offer solely due to her status as a medical marijuana card holder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01049, Sunday v. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 23, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Sunday

Plaintiffs

Weisberg Cummings, P.C.

Weisberg Cummings, PC

defendants

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination