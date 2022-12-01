Who Got The Work

Cooley and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to represent various underwriters of software company Freshworks in a pending securities class action. The suit accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the financial health of the company at the time of its IPO and was filed Nov. 1 in California Northern District Court by Scott + Scott and The Schall Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, is 3:22-cv-06750, Sundaram v. Freshworks Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 9:32 AM